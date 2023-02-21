Why a new therapy might be 'life-changing' for some Sask. cancer patients

A new treatment option is being offered in Saskatchewan for patients suffering from certain blood cancers and lymphomas.

The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency is providing Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapy to eligible patients.

“It is life-changing for many, many people in the future,” said Gary Carriere, who was diagnosed with lymphoma in March 2020.

He received CAR T treatment back in the fall in Montreal — a last resort after several rounds of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant.

“CAR T, it does work, big time,” said Carriere “I’ve done a lot of activities that I couldn’t do three months ago, CAR T is really, really working.”

According to the agency, the therapy works by collecting immune system cells from patients and then re-engineers with genetic material so they attack cancer cells. The cells are infused back into the patient where they can help rid their bodies of cancer cells.

Dr. Mark Bosch, the lead physician for the therapy in the province, says that based on data, half of the patients who receive CRT T have had long-term success.

“CAR T is a last chance, the last hope for a cure,” Bosch said.

Bosch estimates the therapy will help 10 people a year in the province. The Saskatchewan Government is providing initial funding of just over $2 million plus $6.7 million annually cover the program's cost.

“The information I was getting was the case count is enough to be able to justify doing this in Saskatchewan,” said health minister Paul Merriman said.. “

Carriere is from Cumberland House, and after receiving the therapy in Montreal, says having the treatment available closer to home will make it easier for patients relying on it.

"It was very lonely and isolating to be far from home,” Carriere said.

While Car T Therapy has been available since January, no patients have used the therapy.