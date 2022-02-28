Why a Saskatoon woman decided to remain in Kyiv as Russian forces lay siege

A Saskatoon woman who has been calling Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv home for almost 20 years, says leaving is not an option.

Instead, she wants to help the effort to protect Ukraine from Russian aggression in her own way.

“To worry about what might happen does me no good so I’ll do what I have to do until I can’t do it anymore, ” Lana Niland told CTV News via Zoom.

She’s been posting live videos on Facebook trying to get the story out about what’s happening on the ground in a city under Russian siege.

“I do have a voice here. I’ve been here for a long time and I have a perspective that’s very unique and I want to use that for the betterment of this country — my country," Niland said CTV News from her fourth-floor apartment.

Niland left Canada to pursue her dream of Ukrainian dancing with a professional company in the capital city of Kyiv as a young woman.

She now finds herself in a war zone, hearing air raid sirens and bombs going off around her, using candles as her only light source.

“We’re in the dark so I’m not a target. We’ve been asked to have our lights out for the past few days so basically we are not lighting up the sky,” Niland

In her live videos, Niland pleads with world leaders do more to help with aid and sanctions against Russia.

Niland admits that in her life growing up in Saskatoon, while she worked hard, she was a “spoiled brat” compared to what she's seeing in Ukraine.

"Never in my wildest dreams would I have tracked my path to this point — never."

Two-thirds of the other tenants in her building are gone Niland says.

She’s also taken in some of her neighbours' pets to keep them safe.

Niland decided not to leave her home partly because she owns a business, Postmark Ukraine which makes and ships items like dance costumes to Canada and around the world.

“It’s costume time. It’s festival time. I have groups that are expecting product from us. We could have delivered. I had everything ready to go out. I have boxes and boxes at my front door that I can’t mail,” she says.

She said she feels a sense of loyalty to her staff also and doesn’t think leaving them would be fair.

The other reason, Niland said, is that she has a voice and she wants to use it to tell the world what’s going on.

"I’ve been asked how many times 'When are you coming home?' and I say every time: Guys I am home.'"