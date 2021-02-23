A new initiative by Canada Post wants to help Canadians reconnect with the ones they love.

The Crown corporation announced Tuesday that over the next few weeks it will deliver approximately 13.5 million free postcards, one to every residential address in the country.

The postcards are part of a campaign called “Write Here, Write Now,” which launched in September 2020 to encourage Canadians to write heartfelt letters to family and friends.

“Meaningful connection is vital for our emotional health, sense of community and overall well-being,” Doug Ettinger, president and CEO of Canada Post said in a statement. “Canada Post wants everyone to stay safe, but also stay in touch with the people who matter to them.”

Over the next few weeks, Canadian households will be receiving a free postcard from Canada Post. #WriteHereWriteNow



Write something to someone you miss, and send it for free within Canada. Learn more: https://t.co/1JEuciDZZn pic.twitter.com/NNwSN2vYHD

The company says there are six versions of the free postcards, which offer messages of love, appreciation or thanks.

Each household will receive one randomly selected postcard, and recipients can send it to anyone they want within Canada, at no cost.

Postcards can be mailed through any mailbox or taken directly to a post office. Best of all, no stamps are required.

The company says the postcards will start arriving in mailboxes across the country on March 1.