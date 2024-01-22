Why —and how— experts say you should talk to your kids about nicotine pouches

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has flagged concerns around a relatively new nicotine product said to be available to kids.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mehdi Aloosh told WECHU’s board last week that nicotine pouches are sold in bright packages and shelved near snacks in Ontario convenience stores.

He said, because they’re so new, they’re not yet regulated by any provincial or federal act restricting purchasing age– but one small pouch contains as much nicotine as two cigarettes.

“I'm very concerned,” Dr. Aloosh said. “Nicotine is very addictive. Specifically for kids and children who have a developing brain.”

Health Canada has recommended against the use of nicotine pouches by anyone under 18, but Dr. Aloosh said the product is targeting youth.

“This is not just about nicotine,” the doctor said. “It's a gateway to start tobacco, smoking cigarettes. And we know that cigarettes are the leading cause of many types of cancer."

Parenting experts, like Win Harwood, say it’s important to talk to your kids about the pouches even if you don’t think they’re the type to use them.

“Some parents are afraid to have this conversation because they're afraid, ‘Oh now my kid will know about it and they didn’t even know about it before,’ but the data shows that the more kids know about it, the more empowered they are,” Harwood said.

Harwood suggested to plan to have the conversation over a meal – when everyone’s in a good mood.

Be calm, be matter of fact, and be engaging.

“You don't want them to roll their eyes,” said Harwood. “If they roll their eyes you know you need to start over. But you just want them to know that they can come and talk to you.”

“You want to be their real confidant,” she said.

WECHU’s board has voted to petition the provincial and federal governments to restrict the product.

Dr. Aloosh said WECHU has communicated its concern to local school boards and will work closely with them to adapt school policies and enforcement procedures to prevent their use in schools.