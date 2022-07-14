Why are gas prices higher in Chatham? Mayor asks for answers

Chatham mayor Darrin Canniff is looking for answers why gas prices are often higher in Chatham than surrounding communities.

Caniff called on the Federal Competition Bureau and the Canadian Fuels Association to examine gasoline prices in Chatham on Thursday.

“We’re all aware of the volatile nature of the oil industry at present but that doesn’t explain why prices in the community of Chatham are often 10 cents a litre or more higher than prices in any other part of Chatham-Kent or surrounding communities,” Canniff said.

According to Gasbuddy.com on Thursday, most prices in Chatham are around 186.6/litre, compared to around 176/litre in Windsor.

Canniff said he hopes bringing public attention to the situation will be enough to get prices in line with other communities.

“I’m not expecting a full investigation, but the broader community needs to know that Chatham residents are being subjected to higher than necessary prices. At a time of growing inflation, our residents don’t need this added burden.”