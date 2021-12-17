Why are these grown men dancing in diapers?
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
For the fourth year in a row, Sudbury radio station Pure Country held a diaper drive in support of the city's infant food bank. And again, the community came through in a big way.
Several days this week, radio hosts stood in the parking lot of New Sudbury Centre with a goal to collect 500 boxes of diapers.
As an incentive, if the goal was met, Bryan Cooper, Josh Corbett and Matt Brown would dance in diapers in public.
Not only did they reach their goal, but they also exceeded it by collecting 700 cases of diapers and baby wipes this year.
The men made good on their promise and CTV News caught the diaper dance on video.
With files from Molly Frommer and Ian Campbell, videojournalists for CTV News Sudbury.
