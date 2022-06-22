'Why are you calling?': Calgary man wakes friend up to share lotto win
Two Calgary friends are sharing a $1 million prize they won on a Lotto Max ticket.
Stewart Harrison says he found out he and Trieu Huynh won after scanning their ticket with the Lotto Spot! App the day after the June 3 draw.
Harrison says he and his wife took their dog to a dog park. Once there, he couldn't wait any longer and called Huynh to share the good news, despite it only being 7 a.m.
"What’re you doing calling me?" Huynh recalls saying to his friend. "I was sleeping! Who calls on a Saturday morning?"
Both men have already started making plans for how they'll spend their cash.
"I’d like to pay off my mortgage and bills," Harrison said. "My in-laws sold their house in the east coast so we can help them with their move here."
"I’m planning to buy a new snow blower for my father," Huynh said.
Harrison and Huynh purchased their Lotto Max ticket at a Petro Canada in Sunridge in the 2600 block of 36th Street N.E. on June 3.
They won one of the MAXMILLIONS prizes by matching all seven numbers – 4, 12, 13, 21, 27, 31 and 35.
-
-
Another risk of storms for Calgary Thursday afternoonSevere storms are possible through Central Alberta Thursday
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential schoolThe Vatican has released the program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
B.C. braces for heat as Environment Canada issues special weather statementsEnvironment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of British Columbia, with temperatures expected to rise to the low and mid-30s across the province this week.
-
Quebec man arrested for erratic driving in Manitoba now charged with human trafficking: RCMPOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a Quebec man with human trafficking more than a year after they arrested him for erratic driving.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps heading to Canadian Championship finalThe Vancouver Whitecaps punched their ticket to the Canadian Championship final Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over York United.
-
Pain points and successes highlighted in COVID-19 business impact surveyA recent survey shows 32 per cent of respondents had a positive change in attitude about doing business in the Windsor-Essex community over the last year.
-
Highway 85 off-ramp expected to reopen ThursdayA sinkhole closed the Highway 85 southbound off-ramp at Lancaster Street on Wednesday.
-
Armed robbery charge laid after theft of liquorA London man is charged after police say a suspect pulled a knife in a store on York Street.