'Why are you calling?': Calgary man wakes friend up to share lotto win

Two Calgary friends are sharing a $1 million prize they won on a Lotto Max ticket.

Stewart Harrison says he found out he and Trieu Huynh won after scanning their ticket with the Lotto Spot! App the day after the June 3 draw.

Harrison says he and his wife took their dog to a dog park. Once there, he couldn't wait any longer and called Huynh to share the good news, despite it only being 7 a.m.

"What’re you doing calling me?" Huynh recalls saying to his friend. "I was sleeping! Who calls on a Saturday morning?"

Both men have already started making plans for how they'll spend their cash.

"I’d like to pay off my mortgage and bills," Harrison said. "My in-laws sold their house in the east coast so we can help them with their move here."

"I’m planning to buy a new snow blower for my father," Huynh said.

Harrison and Huynh purchased their Lotto Max ticket at a Petro Canada in Sunridge in the 2600 block of 36th Street N.E. on June 3.

They won one of the MAXMILLIONS prizes by matching all seven numbers – 4, 12, 13, 21, 27, 31 and 35.