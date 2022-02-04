‘Why are you in my trunk, and are you naked?’ Nanaimo, B.C., woman finds underdressed intruder in her car

Warning: the TikTok videos linked in this article contain profanity

A woman in Nanaimo, B.C. found a seriously underdressed intruder in her vehicle Tuesday.

Bethany Coker posted the discovery in a series of TikTok videos that have since gone viral.

The first one, posted last Saturday, shows her discovering mud all over her front passenger seat.

"It looks like someone rolled around in f***ing mud and then got into my car, we were out wheeling last night but I don't f***ing think this was me,” Coker can be heard saying.

On Tuesday, she discovered the man in her trunk, possibly explaining how the mud got there.

"Why are you in my trunk and are you naked?" Coker can be heard saying in Tuesday’s video.

"Yes, it's a right of passage," the unclothed man responds.

Nanaimo RCMP were quickly called to the scene.

“When the members showed up on scene, they 100 per cent encountered an individual in the trunk of someone else's car who wasn't wearing any clothes,” B.C. RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Chris Manseau.told CTV News.

“(He was) obviously suffering from some medical distress," Manseau said.

Manseau says the man was taken for a medical assessment and that no charges will be filed.