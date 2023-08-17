Why Churchill is seeing an uptick in polar bear sightings

Polar bear sightings are on the rise in Manitoba this year.

According to Churchill’s Polar Bear Alert Program, conservation officers have responded to 78 bear calls so far this year, and have placed three bears in a holding facility.

At this point last year, officers had only received 18 calls, with none of the bears requiring capture.

It is estimated that there are between 600 and 700 bears in the Western Hudson Bay Polar population.

“This is a very high call volume for this time of year,” said conservation officer Sgt. Ian Van Nest.

The reasons behind the increase in reports have to do with ice.

Van Nest explained that polar bear sightings are influenced by where the last ice melts in the Hudson Bay.

“Every year it varies depending on where the last sea ice melted,” he said.

“So this year we suspect the sea ice melted close to Churchill. Therefore, the bears get off the ice right near our community, and now we’re getting increased sightings and ultimately calls to our hotline.”

Conservation Officer Chantal Maclean said it also has to do with the ice melting earlier this year.

“In 2023, the ice melted approximately a month early. We are seeing plus 30 [degree] days all the way back in May,” Maclean said.

“This means that the bears were coming on land sooner.”

Maclean added that last week there was a near-miss situation with a polar bear and a dog. The dog was attacked, but did survive the incident.

To stay safe and avoid these situations, she recommends staying away from the rocks along the coastline.

“When you’re in town, you have good sightlines, you’re able to see down the road and you typically will have a safe spot near you,” she said.

“The majority of vehicles are going to be unlocked and you’re relatively close to a house, a vehicle and to help.”

Maclean emphasized that these are not bad bears, but that they are just trying to exist and live near Churchill.

“These are not bad bears by any means. When people ask us, ‘Why are there so many bears here?’ It’s a simple answer – they were born here,” she said.

“These are not bad bears, these are just bears doing what bears do.”

As for how the conservation officers are preparing for bear season in the fall, they said are bringing in extra officers, upgrading equipment, and adding in specialized patrols.

- With files from Kimberly Rio Wertman.