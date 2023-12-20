Why did Grand River Transit choose a bunny as its new mascot?
Grand River Transit has a new mascot and it may be familiar to residents in Waterloo Region.
In February 2022, a small stuffed bunny was left behind at a bus stop near Belmont Avenue West and Highland Road West in Kitchener.
GRT tried to reunite the bunny with its owner, posting photos of it on its social media accounts and later, taking the stuffed animal on adventures with GRT workers.
A public vote was held to name the little lost bunny and Ryder came out as the winner.
Unfortunately, no one ever came forward to claim the bunny.
On Wednesday, GRT unveiled its new mascot inspired by Ryder and his story.
They even created a video telling his story and how it led to his new role as official GRT mascot.
Grand River Transit said residents can expect to see Ryder around Waterloo Region promoting public transit, “reinforcing safety messages and teaching others how to ride the bus and train, including helping others learn transit etiquette.”
