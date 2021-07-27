Why did the bear cross the river? Wildlife expert weighs in on increase in London-area bear sightings

Brian Salt says black bear sightings in northern parts of Ontario are a regular occurrence, but he is perplexed by the recent uptick in reported bear sightings in the London area.

“This is really an anomaly, it just so happens we’ve seen bears in the London area two summers in a row, but it could be a trend. We don’t know,” said Salt, founder of the Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre.

He says anytime wildlife is spotted closer to urban settings, it is typically because the animal is hungry and looking for its next meal.

In the case of this bear, it was likely being guided by the nearby river.

“Bears seem to be following the river, that’s really the lifeblood of all wildlife in the Forest City. That’s where food originates from, animals that eat fish or berries and they usually find it plentiful along the river,” said Salt.

He adds that if nearby trash or food is left lying around, that will also attract the large animal.

Norma Coates used to walk by that river frequently with her dog Ramone, but says she’s been wary of the area after hearing about the reported bear sighting Monday morning.

Instead, she will stick to the nearby Stony Creek Dog Park.

“We often walk at Kilally which is across the street and we go in the back area so I’m going to avoid it for a little bit because I know there’s bears around this year,” said Coates.

The London Police Service and the Ministry of Natural Resources are aware of the reported bear sighting and they are monitoring the area.

There have been no other reported sight of the bear since Monday morning.