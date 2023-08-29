Why did the chicken cross the road? It was donated to the London Food Bank

The Chicken Farmers of Ontario, in partnership with Feed Ontario, have donated 700 kilograms, or over 1,500 pounds, of locally grown chicken to the London Food Bank.

This donation was made possible through the CFO Cares: Farmers to Food Banks program, which enables chicken farmers to donate their chicken to food banks across Ontario.

“We’re really grateful to be able to work with organizations like Feed Ontario, and through Feed Ontario the London Food Bank, to be able to distribute our chicken to the people that need it most,” said Andrea Veldhuizen with the Chicken Farmers of Ontario.

“This donation will help us because it will reduce the amount of protein we need to buy and ensure that we do have a stable supply of meat protein for everyone who comes to us for assistance,” said London Food Bank spokesperson Mike Bloxam.

This donation will result in over 6,000 meals for families and individuals who use the food bank.