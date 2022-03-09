'Why did you become old?': Grade 1 students prep questions ahead of Nenshi visit

The former mayor of Calgary wasn't one to shy away from hard-hitting questions, but his mettle will likely be tested when he faces a group of six and seven year olds who appear willing to get personal.

Ahead of Naheed Nenshi's upcoming Spring into Reading appearance at Douglas Harkness School in northeast Calgary, Grade 1 teacher Melissa Engelman hosted a student brainstorming session on potential questions.

Engelman shared a photo of the students' questions and was kind enough to tag Nenshi to let him know what was in store for him.

The questions ranged from "Why did you stop being mayor?" and "How did you become the mayor?", to queries on his favourite colour and the best part of his morning routine.

Nenshi, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, responded to Engelman's post, singling out the profound 'Why did you become old?' question.

Terror now setting in. Also "why did you become old?" is very very deep. https://t.co/6WxuEm8RqJ

Nenshi served three terms as Calgary's mayor before announcing he would not seek re-election in 2021. At the time, a desire to go back to his house was not amongst the reasons he gave for not running.