Why have a small minority of TTC riders ditched masking rules?

Nearly two years into the pandemic, a small minority of TTC riders are taking trips without wearing a face mask.

CTV News Toronto spoke with riders underground at St. George Station about why they weren’t covered up Wednesday afternoon, despite it being mandatory since July 2020.

“I’m done,” John Schofield said. “I got my third shot, I’m not at risk anymore. I’m sorry, but I’m not.”

Schofield said if asked to put on a mask, he will do so.

The TTC said, as people increasingly return to transit, maintaining physical distance will be more difficult, and a mask — covering the nose, mouth and chin — helps keep reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The TTC said that 99 per cent of riders have masks and between 95 and 97 per cent wear masks properly, with compliance static for more than a year.

Isabella Habtom said she’s vaccinated but hates wearing a mask, and puts it on because she feels like it’s a must. She pulled it down mid-interview to further explain her position.

“I can’t breathe. I feel like it’s sucking the life out of me,” Habtom said when asked why it bothers her to wear a mask.

“I prefer not wearing my mask, over wearing my mask, everyday. If I could not wear my mask everyday, I would do that,” she said.

One man not wearing a mask said he forgot it at home but understands the importance of COVID-19 measures.

Another man said he was vaccinated and it was time to move on. When asked if he was worried about infecting others he replied saying ‘If someone was worried about it, they would wear a mask.’

The percentage of riders not wearing a mask has decreased over the course of the pandemic. In October 2020, the TTC said 12 per cent of riders were not wearing masks correctly.

Green said any decisions around changing the mandate would come in consultation with public health officials.

CTV News Toronto also spoke with riders wearing masks about their feelings around people they encounter not wearing masks.

Most said they feel a majority of riders respect the rules.

“Immediately, I move,” one woman, who identified herself as a senior, said.

“It’s a bit uncomfortable. You don’t know where they have been or who they have interacted with,” a young man in university said.

“I think they are missing out on an opportunity to help others,” another man said.

The TTC does not enforce wearing masks and there are some exemptions — people with certain medical conditions and children under two.