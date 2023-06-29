Why Manitoba is in the midst of a grasshopper boom

Manitoba is in the midst of a grasshopper uptick, but expert says there are ways for farmers and gardeners to protect against the insects.

Manitoba Agriculture entomologist John Gavloski says there are about 85 different species of grasshoppers in the province, but only a small number are considered pests to farmers and gardeners.

“There's four of them that are good at getting into the things that we like to eat, and will reproduce to the point where they can become a nuisance in some years,” he told CTV Morning Live Winnipeg’s Rachel Lagacé in an interview Thursday.

Gavloski noted the two-striped grasshopper as having a notable population boom not only this year, but over the last few. They thrive in hot, dry conditions, like the ones Manitoba is experiencing now, causing the insect to mature sooner.

“We're at least a week or so early in their development, and that's because it's been so hot compared to normal,” he explained.

“They go through their stages quicker when we get more heat.”

For farmers looking to protect their grounds from the pesky insects, Gavloski recommends getting crops in as early as possible, and adding trap strips or bait to fields. There are also insecticides if farmers want to go that route.

For home gardeners, Gavloski warns a lot of insecticides that were registered for grasshoppers domestically have been removed, and there aren’t a lot of other options available.

Alternatively, row covers can be added to gardens when grasshopper populations start to surge.

He knows, however, that’s not practical for many gardeners.

“People often don't want to have their garden covered up during the summer, so there's really not a lot of good advice for home gardeners, which can be very frustrating when the grasshoppers do move in.”

CRICKET POPULATIONS RISING IN MANITOBA

Meanwhile, crickets appear to be on the rise in the province, as well. Gavloski says there are 17 different species in Manitoba. The fall field cricket, in particular, appears to be booming.

Gavloski notes while crickets can be irksome, there is an upside to the often noisy insects.

“They will feed on grasshopper eggs and some other insects, as well. So they’re what we call omnivores,” he said. “They feed on plant material. They really like seeds, including some weed seeds.”