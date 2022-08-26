Why MPI is opening some service centres on Sundays

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is opening two of its largest service centres on Sundays to help deal with the demand for Class 5 road tests.

Beginning on Sept. 11, the Bison Drive and Gateway Road Services Centres will offer road tests from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Manitobans can book their appointments online beginning on Aug. 31.

MPI notes that only road test services will be made available on Sundays. If someone passes their test, they will be given documentation to bring to an Autopac agent or an MPI service centre during regular business hours in order to complete the licencing process.

Satvir Jatana, vice president and chief customer officer for MPI, said the Crown corporation recognizes the need to provide more Class 5 road tests.

“Our long treacherous winter filled with numerous road closures and appointment cancellations, coupled with the backlog from COVID-19 has fuelled the longer wait-times for testing,” Jatana said in a news release.

“Our team is deploying multiple initiatives to alleviate this backlog and give more access to road test.”

MPI said it is also taking the following steps to address driver test wait times:

Hiring up to 20 new examiners;

Offering paid overtime to employees to work on days off; and

Providing overtime hours to rural testers to work in Winnipeg on their days off.

The Crown corporation said all of its efforts will increase testing capacity by 50 per cent over the coming months.

“Our team remains committed to serving our customers, and we are working diligently to address this backlog and increase demand by adding additional testing capacity,” Jatana said.

“We would encourage all those who are coming in for testing to schedule road tests only when they have obtained adequate professional training and driving experience.”