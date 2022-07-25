Why one Winnipeg grandfather is walking more than 4,000 km

One Winnipeg man is celebrating his 80th birthday by taking part in a virtual walk across the country to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Tom Creighton, who is known to his grandkids as Papa, has embarked on ‘Papa’s Walk’ – a 4,434-kilometre journey to raise $100,000 for Special Olympics Manitoba.

In an interview with CTV Morning Live on Monday, Creighton said he’s doing this walk because Special Olympics Manitoba is an organization that is close to his heart, as his grandson Brett is a Special Olympics athlete.

“He’s my hero. He’s the inspiration for this walk,” he said.

Creighton said his grandson is a wonderful example of the benefits of Special Olympic programming.

“When he was growing up he was shy, withdrawn, nervous around groups of people,” he said.

“He’s now 23. He is a very self-confident, outspoken, successful individual.”

Creighton added that his grandson is an accomplished curler who works in the health-care industry, noting that he was recently appointed to chair a committee for Special Olympics Manitoba.

“They are going to represent all of the athletes in the province and be the liaison between the athletes and the senior executives at Special Olympics Manitoba.”

WHY A VIRTUAL WALK?

Creighton explained he’s doing a virtual walk, as opposed to actually walking along Canada’s highways, because it was too challenging for him and others to take months out of their lives for this endeavour.

“I walk eight to 10 miles a day, six days a week. I track everything,” he said, noting he began Papa’s Walk back in January.

So far, he’s raised $62,000, and is making his grandson proud.

“He’s pretty proud of me, I think. But no prouder than I am of him,” Creighton said.

Those who want to know more about Papa’s Walk or donate to the initiative can do so online. https://somanitoba.akaraisin.com/ui/papa

- With files from CTV’s Nicole Dube.