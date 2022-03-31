Why one Winnipeg long-term care home is closing its doors
One Winnipeg long-term care home, which was the site of the one of the province’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks, is closing its doors earlier than expected.
In August 2021, Revera announced it would be closing Parkview Place Long Term Care Home by Aug. 10, 2022 or once all residents transitioned to a new facility.
Currently, there are only five residents left in the home, who will be moved to their new homes by the end of the week.
Revera said most of the Parkview Place staff have been redeployed to other facilities.
CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Parkview Place was closing due to an outdated design and layout that is no longer conducive to the care of residents.
Revera said the facility’s aging infrastructure presented challenges and could not easily be renovated to meet long-term care standards.
The company said the decision to close was made independent of the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in 2020, but that the outbreak reinforced that closing was the right thing to do.
An outbreak was declared at Parkview Place in September of 2020. It resulted in the deaths of 29 residents.
- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.
