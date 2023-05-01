Why people should check their vaccine records during World Immunization Awareness Week

As World Immunization Awareness Week comes to a close, northern Ontario public health officials are reminding people to make sure they're up-to-date on their necessary shots.

The Porcupine Health Unit’s COVID-19 response coordinator, Tracey Bayley, said families might be overdue on certain vaccines amid preoccupation with the pandemic and lack of access to clinics over the last three years.

School-aged children in particular likely are missing some important vaccines that the health unit normally provides at in-school clinics, but had not performed due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Porcupine Health Unit is now conducting catch-up clinics at area schools to make sure students are protected against a variety of illnesses.

"First and foremost is to keep everybody healthy, not only the child, but also the community at large," said Bayley.

"Globally, we have seen a resurgence in some vaccine-preventable diseases, such as polio and measles. If we don't want to see that here, at home, then it's really necessary for people to get vaccinated."

Bayley said cases of those diseases are rare in Canada due to a proactive vaccine system.

Children must be vaccinated for polio, tetanus, diphtheria, as well as mumps, measles and rubella—unless they have a valid exemption.

Public health officials urge families to check their immunization status with their health unit or primary care provider, especially if they're planning on travelling.