Why purple lightbulbs are being handed out in Sault Ste. Marie

A campaign is underway in Sault Ste. Marie to turn the city purple. An advocacy group known as the Freedom Sisters is handing out purple light bulbs in an effort to raise awareness of violence against women.

The ‘Shine the Light’ campaign runs throughout the month of November.

For a donation, the Freedom Sisters will deliver a purple light bulb. Participants are then asked to take a picture of their purple light and post it to the Freedom Sisters' social media pages.

"Just in the last couple of nights of just driving around our community, I'm noticing that there are a lot of purple lights out that aren't necessarily uploading a picture of it to Facebook," said co-founder Lebertine Wilson.

"I just wanted those people to know that we see you and we appreciate that."

The Freedom Sisters have been around for 10 years and recently achieved its official non-profit designation.

"I decided to join Freedom Sisters not only to advocate but to be there for someone as well," said co-founder Sarah Grant.

"I've been there, we know what the struggles are."

Meantime, Wilson said men also have a role to plan in advancing the cause adding while there were times when members of the group were targeted by men, others have come forward as allies.

"A lot of our sisters are in safe and great relationships today, and we're very grateful for that," said Wilson.

"We have male allies, and it's amazing to see that."