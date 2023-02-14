Why Saskatoon couples are trying 'something that they’ve never done together'

The Saskatoon Salsa Dance Company is adding a little spice for Valentine’s Day by teaching couples some new dance moves.

While formal partnered dancing isn’t as prevalent as it was in the past, experts say there are many benefits for relationship building.

“Anybody can join. You can join alone or as a couple. It’s great for couples, obviously. It enhances your connection and it’s something fun to do together,” Kimberly Parent, owner, of Saskatoon Salsa Dance Company told CTV News.

Leah Frei and Leo Liendo met while dancing and now they teach others.

“Dance is one of those amazing opportunities to connect with someone on a physical level using the music. You’re communicating without using any words and that can say so much,” Frei says.

“We have couples who are coming to dance after being married for 20 years. They are doing something that they’ve never done together before and that’s a beautiful thing,” Liendo says.

Dozens of couples came out to the Salsa Company’s Valentine’s event at LB Distillers, which started with a beginner lesson and ended with more experienced dancers showing their skills. The company holds events like this about four times a year and they’re open to everyone. It was a sell out this year, something Parent isn’t surprised by.

“It’s something that you don’t get with a sport or by just going to the bar. It’s a way of socializing. Throughout history in every single culture, there’s always been a social dance,” Parent says.

Partner dancing is an old concept that is still seen widely in other parts of the world. It’s an activity that’s been on the decline in North America over the years, according to the experts we spoke to, but many see the benefits.

“People are realizing that they miss it and they miss that element,” Parent said.

Sociology researcher and associate professor Sarah Knudson from The University of Saskatchewan says connecting through dance is a good organic indicator of attraction compared to modern approaches like meeting online.

“You can meet someone and get to know them in person right away. Read their body language, see how they treat other people,” Knudson told CTV News.

There’s also a vulnerability element attached to dancing with someone else, according to Knudson especially if they are still learning. This can help with attraction and creating a bond with another person.

This sociology expert can’t predict if partner dancing will rebound here but offered this advice.

“Maybe it’s up to older generations to show younger generations how fun it can be.”