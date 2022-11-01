Why Saskatoon's Fairhaven residents weren't consulted about the new shelter

No public consultation was required for the opening of the new homeless shelter in the Fairhaven neighbourhood because it wasn’t a city decision, according to a city councillor.

David Kirton, the councillor for ward three, says he’s been getting calls from residents concerned about crime and property value as a result of the shelter.

“I’m getting a lot of reactions from a lot of residents who have concerns, but I welcome it and they might not like that. We need more beds in this city,” Kirton told CTV News.

The building, a former church, is allowed to become a shelter because it sits on property that’s properly zoned for it.

“The property is zoned M2. It’s zoned for churches, but M2 zoning is also for special care homes which includes caring for people who are unsheltered,” Kirton said.

“There was no decision for the city to make here, there was no zoning change.”

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) is the group behind the shelter.

The STC said it’s planning an open house for people to tour the new facility.

“I would urge anybody who has concerns to come to that public house. Meet with myself, the Saskatoon Tribal Council, meet with the relatives who are going to be in that house and realize they’re human,” Kirton said.

“I think we need a little more heart.”

The shelter is set to open on Nov. 15, with enough space for 106 beds.