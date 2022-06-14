Why some City of Winnipeg vehicles have licence plates from other provinces
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Digital Editorial Producer
Devon McKendrick
Some of the City of Winnipeg public works vehicles might be sporting licence plates from other provinces this summer, but according to the city, that's all part of the plan.
Recent photos taken by CTV News show a public works vehicle driving around Winnipeg with an Alberta plate.
A spokesperson for the city said these vehicles have all been rented.
"Due to a shortage of vehicles, some of our local rental providers have had to reach out to their out-of-province subsidiaries to fulfil contractual agreements," a spokesperson said in an email to CTV News.
They added the rentals are only being provided for the summer months.
-
How to create a Father's Day feastWant to try Emily Richards' recipes for Father's Day? Here's what you'll need to make her chili-coffee short ribs and halloumi salad.
-
Sault Ste. Marie exploring green burials.The city of Sault Ste. Marie is looking into offering green alternatives for burying the deceased.
-
Windsor designated 'Bird Friendly City' by Nature CanadaWindsor is Canada’s next certified “Bird Friendly City.”
-
'Don't need divisiveness': Victoria coffee roaster sparks conversation about employment equityA Victoria therapist who works with the LGBTQ2S+ community on employment opportunities says she appreciates the roaster's intention, but that it failed in its execution.
-
-
Popular fashion retailer Simons officially announces Halifax storeSimons, a popular Quebec-based retailer, is officially coming to Atlantic Canada.
-
Wicked weather moves over parts of the region ThursdayThe skies opened up over Simcoe County on Thursday as Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for areas south of Barrie.
-
Freeland to deliver speech on inflation and Canada's economyDeputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is giving what's expected to be a significant speech about the federal government's next steps to address inflation this afternoon.
-
Researchers studying rare fossilized turtle species discovered in Sask.A team of paleontologists are sharing their research into a rare fossilized smooth-shelled turtle specimen discovered in Saskatchewan.