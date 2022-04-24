iHeartRadio

Why some jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to death now want the execution halted

Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children have called for her upcoming execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial. Melissa Lucio, 52, is set to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah.
