Why some Winnipeg street lights are giving off a purple glow
Some street lights in Winnipeg have taken on a different glow.
Manitoba Hydro said it's working to fix about 30 street lights emitting a purple hue.
A spokesperson said about 97 per cent of the city's street lights have been converted to LED bulbs over the past several years.
They point to a coating on the bulbs which normally helps them give off a white light.
"What happens sometimes is there's a delamination of that and the phosphorous coating fails, and you get a coloured hue cast by the lights, in this case, purple,” said Scott Powell, director of corporate communications with Manitoba Hydro.
According to Hydro, all of the LED street lights installed in the city come with a 10-year warranty.
Hydro said the manufacturer will repair or replace them at no cost.
If you see a purple street light, you can report it to Manitoba Hydro through its website.
-
New Brunswick report on youth suicide points to shortage of mental health specialistsA new report on youth suicide prevention and mental health services in New Brunswick calls for the appointment of a minister for children and youth.
-
-
Western University students plan walkout Friday after sex assault allegationsStudents at Western University say they plan to walk out of class on Friday to protest what they call a 'culture of misogyny' on campus.
-
Winnipeg police to release details on drug and firearms investigationThe Winnipeg Police Service will provide an update on an arrest made in a drug and firearms investigation.
-
Federal Election 2021: 27 ridings to watch and why they're importantCTVNews.ca has compiled profiles of 27 of the more compelling races in what could be a nail-biter of a federal election on Sept. 20.
-
Camosun campaign aims to help local restaurants through pandemicFrom Sept. 16 to 23, Camosun College is running a campaign called Food Affair to help local restaurants through the pandemic.
-
Windsor getting permanent emergency shelter with $7.75M funding boostA former Windsor hotel is being converted to a permanent emergency shelter thanks to a $7.75 million investment from the Ontario government.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for suspects after woman reportedly abducted at gunpointMeadow Lake RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects who allegedly abducted a woman at gunpoint.
-
Tips wanted in Lac La Biche armed robbery: RCMPA northern Alberta motel employee wasn't hurt in an armed robbery, RCMP say.