‘Why steal them?’ Dozens of turkeys stolen from New Brunswick grocery store

It’s a crime fit for a Grinch, or Grinches.

The owner of a grocery store in Salisbury, N.B. said around 60 frozen turkeys were stolen from a trailer parked behind their store early Sunday morning.

Sandy Cantelo is the owner of Sandy’s, Salisbury’s Independent Grocery Store. She said each turkey costs about $35 to $40, which is a devastating loss.

Cantelo said the bolt lock on the trailer was cut off.

“They came prepared,” she said.

Cantelo said it’s disheartening to lose so many turkeys a week before Christmas.

“These days people steal every day and it’s a damn shame that they have to,” she said.

Many of her customers were upset to hear the news, including Mike Whiteley who works next door at Gallant Parts & Tools.

“Pretty horrible to be honest with you, taking food from others. Other people need that stuff. Some people can’t drive away from the village so they’ve got no other place to go to get their turkeys,” said Whiteley.

Brenda Petrie couldn’t believe it either.

“We all have to buy stuff. There’s food banks, there’s programs for you to get a turkey. Why steal them?” said Petrie.

There are still some frozen turkeys left, but Cantelo said more are needed for the big day.

The plan is to travel to Perth-Andover on Tuesday, a three-hour drive away, to get more for her customers.

“Well it is disheartening, especially since it’s this time of year,” said Wanda Case. “Yes, there are a lot of people that can’t get into town. This is where they do all of the grocery shopping.”

Kenzie Prosser said she’s noticed more crime in the community lately.

“It’s crazy. There’s a lot of bad stuff going on around Salisbury and area and it’s sad to see. I hate to see stuff like this happening around our neighbourhoods and hopefully we can put a stop to it,” said Prosser.

Gaxiola Mexican Restaurant is located just down the road from Sandy’s.

Owner Sarah Gaxiola said they’ve only been open a few months, but they’ve been broken into too.

She said other businesses in the area have also had to deal with break-ins and thefts this fall.

“A lot of people here in the Town of Salisbury have been affected by break-ins. Whether it’s in their homes or businesses or vehicles,” said Gaxiola. “It seems to be an ongoing problem here that we hear about much more regularly than when I was growing up in this town.”

Town of Salisbury CAO Austin Henderson said the concern amongst residents is shared by the town.

“The Municipality expresses this concern to the RCMP on a regular basis,” said Henderson in an email. “The RCMP regularly stress the importance of reporting all crimes and suspicious activity, no matter how small.”

Henderson said without being made aware, the police are not able to take action on crime in the community.

“While it may seem insignificant, reporting each occurrence can play an essential role in RCMP investigations,” said Henderson.

CTV News reached out to the RCMP for more details on the turkey theft, but calls were not returned by news time.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.