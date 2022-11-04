Why stores are struggling to find extra staff to help with the holiday rush

The Retail Council of Canada says nearly half of Manitobans will start their holiday shopping as early as Remembrance Day weekend, but a new hiring trend report suggests many stores won’t be adequately staffed to handle the holiday rush.

Indeed.ca’s report, released Wednesday, shows seasonal postings in Canada are up 28 per cent compared to last year, and up 40 per cent from 2019’s pre-pandemic levels.

"Across Manitoba, labour shortages continue to be an issue for all sectors,” Retail Council of Canada’s John Graham told CTV News Thursday. “Particularly this time of year, where stores get busier, retailers are working hard to ensure they have the staff levels they need."

Graham, RCC’s prairies director for government relations, partially attributes the shortage to fewer seniors and teenagers looking for seasonal jobs.

"Those groups play a really important role in helping support the needs of retails this time of year."

Manitobah, best known for their mukluks and moccasins, is among stores in Winnipeg looking to fill seasonal roles.

The apparel and footwear brand is on the hunt for three part-time retail ambassadors for its flagship store at The Forks.

"Some of the challenges we’re seeing are there are more jobs than there are people,” Manitobah’s marketing coordinator Lor Brand told CTV News. “You interview 25 people and there are two or three that are strong qualified candidates.”

Manitobah pays above minimum wage - ‘up to $14 an hour’ according to their Indeed postings – and includes perks like staff discounts and in-store workshops.

“[There are] lots of positives, and a lot of things that we’re navigating along with the rest of the retail world,” Brand said.

Graham said many retailers are reaching out to former employees as opposed to focusing on new hires, and introducing more incentives heading into the holidays.

"There’s a lot more flexibility in scheduling, additional discounts, and real focus on in addition to wages – that more comprehensive package for employees to work in retail stores."

Brand said Manitobah is exploring other routes to find employees aside from online postings.

"Reaching out on social media, reaching out through newsletters, really tapping into the community that we’ve built already,” Brand said.

She adds part of that strategy is thinking long-term – finding employees to stay on well past the holiday rush.

"We take a lot of care with our employees here and make sure everyone feels really welcome."

Graham said the Retail Council of Canada anticipates consumers will turn to traditional ‘brick-and-mortar’ shopping, augmented by online ordering, this year following two years of pandemic restrictions. He adds retailers who cannot fill positions will need to adapt the types of services they offer and how they manage the needs of customers.