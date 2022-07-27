Why the best paddle athletes in the world will soon be in Dartmouth

After winning gold at the 2021 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Katie Vincent knows what it takes to be the best.

This year, she’s hoping for a repeat on her home course at the event in Dartmouth.

“I think the benefit of being here on Lake Banook, is that we train here every day and we know exactly what the weather can be like, and we know how to adapt to different winds and different conditions and nothing is going to surprise us. Because Nova Scotia weather can surprise you at any moment,” Vincent says.

It’s an event the city has been planning for since being awarded the championships in 2018 in Seoul, South Korea.

Halifax mayor Mike Savage was part of the contingent making the pitch.

“The focus of the pitch, when we went in 2018, was largely based on history. First of all, the history of this area and there was a lot of talk of the Indigenous history here,” said Savage.

“The Mi’kmaq and what they would have done on this lake and then also the history of having hosted these types of events before.”

Marina Mazhula is a team Ukraine para-kayak athlete.

“It’s nice weather and nice water, very good,” she says.

Canoe-Kayak Canada partnered with the International Olympic Committee, as well as many local organizations to make this competition possible for her country.

“It was really important for us to get them out of such a horrible situation, so they can train and relax and be part of an event,” says the organization’s CEO Casey Wade.

Ukraine will be one of 66 countries participating in the event that is expected to draw 40,000 spectators to the shores of Lake Banook.

With an event of this size, there are going to be road closures. One of them is Prince Albert Road that runs parallel to Lake Banook. It will be closed to traffic Aug. 1-7.