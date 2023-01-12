Why this comedian is eating French toast and hotdogs every day while in Vancouver

A comedian from Alberta is on a mission to become a regular in every city he visits—the latest being Vancouver.

Coaldale-born Michael Moses orders the same menu item at roughly the same time each day until he orders his “usual” with no questions asked.

The comedian kicked off his unusual project in November, and captures each customer service experience on his smartphone, which he then shares with more than 141,000 followers on TikTok. He says his goal is to support small Canadian businesses.

Since arriving in Vancouver on Jan. 8, Moses has succeeded in being recognized for his breakfast choice at Red Umbrella Café on Davie Street: French toast with ice cream to go.

@itsmichaelmoses Replying to @dopdillman Ordering the Same French Toast with Ice Cream Everyday | Day 1. #foodtiktok

By day two, when Moses asks for the same thing he ordered the previous day, his server can be heard asking, “French toast and ice cream?”

Since she didn’t remember his name, however, Moses goes back the following day. Unfortunately, different people were on staff and didn’t recognize him.

In his day four video, Moses explains why he’s switching up his order.

“I got to stop man. I’ve been feeling under the weather and that French toast and ice cream is not helping me in the morning,” Moses tells his followers before entering Red Umbrella and being recognized by name and his original breakfast order.

“Red Umbrella Café? They’re good – like really good,” Moses said in his response video afterwards.

For lunch, Moses has been ordering the same hot dog from the Japadog street cart at the intersection of Burrard and Smithe streets.

Friday was the sixth consecutive lunchtime he ordered the Kurobuta Terimayo—an $8.29 meal of pork sausage, teriyaki sauce, Japanese mayo, fried onions and seaweed.

After greeting the Japadog staff and taking a pregnant pause, Moses says “I’ll get the same thing,” to the staff member. A woman can then be heard asking “Number one?”

@itsmichaelmoses Ordering the Same Japadog Everyday | Day 6 #vancouver

While those aren’t the exact magic words of “the usual?” Moses is looking for, he’s accepting it as a win since tomorrow is his last day in the city before his next stop: San Antonio, Texas.

Moses says a scene from the TV series “Ted” inspired the unusual project, which he plans to pursue while traveling the world.

In this particular episode, Moses says the main character is at a local bar where he regularly drinks and notices the bartender offer another customer their “usual” with out being asked.

“And then Ted looks at the bartender he’s seen all the time and she goes ‘I don’t know what that is,’” Moses told CTV News. “There was just something I guess about wanting to be remembered that just connected with me and has already been in the back of my mind.”

The first city he conducted his social experiment in was New York, where his attempt to be a Starbucks regular was not well received.

“I didn't understand that people actually like the supporting small businesses aspect,” said Moses.

He says he picks places based on the area his AirBnb is in, while also taking suggestions from friends and followers alike, so long as he can order something within a $10 budget.

“I haven’t been in a spot where I was like ‘Oh this is not going to be good.’ Every place I’ve picked the staff have been great the person I’m meeting or trying to make friends with is awesome, so it’s worked out so far.”

If you’re wondering how he doesn’t get sick of eating the same bagel in New York or cookie in Toronto day after day, it’s because he doesn’t always eat what he orders every day.

“Usually around day three is when I’m like ‘Alright, I’ll give it away or to a friend or keep it for a late night snack later,” Moses said.

The comedian also offers reviews of the food for $1 per month through Patreon. A membership to About Everyday Same Time also includes the opportunity to place requests for different restaurants where Moses should attempt to become a regular.

His ultimate goal is to travel to every city his followers have suggested and continue to foster community while supporting small businesses.

Iceland, Mexico, Germany, Brazil and Barcelona are just a few examples of requests he’s received so far.

“I know a guy has started it in Indonesia as well,” Moses said. “Even my sister got a message from a friend of hers in Ghana asking ‘Is your brother famous?’”