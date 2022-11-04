Why this fire chief says it's crucial to change the batteries in alarms when turning clocks back

Time falls back one hour this weekend as fire officials urge residents to take this time to replace the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

"Most fatal fires occur at night when people are asleep," said Barrie Fire Chief Cory Mainprize.

The Ontario Fire Code requires every home to have working smoke alarms and recommends having one inside all bedrooms.

Daylight savings is on Sunday at 2 a.m., which Mainprize said is a great time to install new batteries in home alarms.

"Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms sense fire well before you can, but only if they have working batteries."

The fire chief notes the batteries in these potentially lifesaving devices should be changed every year.

Tampering with or removing the batteries from smoke and carbon monoxide alarms is against the law.

Defying the Ontario Fire Code could result in a fine of up to $50,000.