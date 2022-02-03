Why two family doctors chose Manitoulin Island

Two new physicians have signed on with a family health team on Manitoulin Island, where they also work in the emergency department of the Mindemoya Hospital.

The new doctors are joining the Manitoulin Central Family Health Team at a time when rural areas are desperate for new doctor recruits.

Dr. Doris Mitchell said being able to continue to serve Indigenous peoples is most important to her.

“Part of the reason why I chose the Island is because 30 per cent of the patient population or the general population on the Island is Indigenous and my practice was very Indigenous focused," Mitchell said.

She said she has spent much of her career focused on Indigenous communities, describing it as her "life goal."

It's "the patient population that I feel are quite vulnerable, having grown up from a First nation community, having been affected by the residential school system -- my whole family -- our entire life,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell and Dr. Reed Gillanders officially joined the family health team in October. They provide primary care in Mindemoya, in addition to the emergency department at the hospital.

Given the shortage of qualified health care professionals, officials said they are thrilled to have them.

“We are very pleased and excited to have Drs. Gillanders and Mitchell join our group here at the Manitoulin Central Family Health Team,” said executive director Lori Oswald.

"They have brought new perspectives and positive energy with them that will benefit our team, our patients, and the community."

Gillanders said being able to put all he learned in residency into his practice was why he choose rural medicine.

“Sometimes, you know, in a big city you can feel like one small cog in a big large machine," he said. "But in rural areas, I think you play a very big role in your patients' life, whether it's in the emergency department or in the hospital."

"I deliver babies in Little Current, as well, and so I really get -- right from the cradle to the grave -- I get to look after people and that’s one of the big reasons that I chose rural family medicine," he added.

In addition to practising family medicine, the doctors said the way family health teams operate was a big draw.

“I like the way that the group here has designed and divided up the workload," said Mitchell. "I had to learn the hard way to slow down a little bit."

She spent years on call round the clock, always carrying a cellphone in case she got the call. Living that way takes a toll, Mitchell said.

"I did that for eight years and I needed a different way of practising," she said. "Here there’s definitely more ability to modify the schedule and never have to carry that phone."

“All of my colleagues are so supportive (and are) an exceptional group of physicians," added Gillanders.

"The Island's been nice because it's got that small-town vibe where everyone’s really friendly.”