Why Winnipeg’s gas prices are higher than other parts of the country

Winnipeggers are continuing to feel pain at the pump as gas prices continue to stay at a high level.

According to GasBuddy, the average fuel price in the province is 151.2 cents per litre on Friday. In comparison, the average price in Saskatchewan is 142.9 cents/litre, while in Ontario, it’s 140.5 cents/litre.

“It’s all about supply and demand, and some areas that pull in product from areas of the Prairies and the Rocky Mountain region have been seeing a higher price,” said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s lead petroleum analyst. “And a lot of that has to do with a refinery down in the U.S., in Colorado ,that's been down now for the last two months due to some extremely cold weather. That has affected the amount of gasoline supply in the region, and that's leading to some regional discrepancies in prices.”

De Haan says Winnipeg’s fuel price has stayed largely consistent in the past year, only rising by an average of two cents compared to this time last year. He adds the ongoing war in Ukraine will likely keep fuel prices high.

“I do think that prices are probably going to stay above where they had been prior to COVID,” he said.

De Haan notes as stations begin switching from winter gasoline to summer gasoline, and vehicles hit the road for summer drivers, prices will likely continue to increase.

While the majority of stations are selling fuel around the average price of 151.2 centres per litre, a few stations were selling fuel at 137.9 cents per litre.