Why you'll need ID to get into B.C. casinos, starting next week

You’ll need to bring a piece of ID to get into casinos across British Columbia starting Monday, as part of a new initiative to help people struggling with gambling addiction.

In a statement Thursday, BC Lottery Corporation said it’s been working to raise awareness about the entry requirement since announcing the change last month.

“We believe that B.C. is the first jurisdiction in North America to require ID at the casino door, an example of BCLC’s continued work towards our ambition of having the healthiest players in the world.”

As part of the new process, each casino goer’s government-issued photo ID will be scanned by security staff.

Then, the ID will be automatically checked against a database of individuals who are barred from gambling facilities, including those registered in BCLC’s self-exclusion program.

Through Game Break, people can voluntarily opt out of gambling—either in casinos or online through B.C.’s only legal gambling website, PlayNow.com---for a predetermined duration.

“Once you have registered for Game Break, your self-exclusion begins right away for the time period selected and cannot be changed,” the program’s website details.

According to data by the B.C. government, approximately 3.3 per cent of people living in the province may develop problems related to excessive gambling.

“Recent studies suggest that about 4.6 per cent of adult residents of British Columbia are problem gamblers,” the City of Vancouver’s website states.