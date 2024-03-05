Why you should get screened for prostate and colorectal cancer

Recent news surrounding King Charles III’s treatment for an enlarged prostate and an undisclosed form of cancer have thrust conversations about the conditions into the spotlight.

“I give him a lot of credit for being open. You know, it is a taboo topic,” Dr. Hanbo Zhang told CTV Morning Live on Tuesday. “But it also helps raise awareness, certainly in men.”

Dr. Zhang, a physician based in Winnipeg, said prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men. He adds the risk of developing the disease increases with age – particularly for men 50 and over.

“But it can affect younger men as well,” Dr. Zhang explained. “What we should all be paying attention to is listening to our bodies. Symptoms that could suggest something’s going on would be things like changes in bladder function.”

Dr. Zhang said those changes could include having trouble urinating, making more trips to the bathroom, experiencing decreased flow, and finding blood in the urine. He said these are all signs to book a doctor’s appointment.

He adds men should also start screening for prostate cancer at the age of 50. One of the common ways of detection is through a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test.

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, PSA is a protein made by prostate cells. It is mostly found in semen, but small amounts of PSA can also be found in blood. Higher levels of PSA in the blood can be caused by prostate cancer or other conditions including an enlarged prostate or urinary tract infection.

“There could be conditions that mimic cancer, like enlargement of the prostate, inflammation, or infection.”

Dr. Zhang is also urging people over 50 to get tested for another common form of cancer.

The risk of colorectal cancer – which starts in the cells of the colon or rectum – also increases with age. The disease often develops from tissue growth called polyps.

“The most important to pay attention to is that colorectal cancer happens gradually,” Dr. Zhang said. “So screening means catching cancer before symptoms develop.”

CancerCare Manitoba has a ColonCheck program in place. The organization sends test kits to eligible Manitobans once they turn 50. Details on the program are available through CancerCare Manitoba’s website. (EMBED LINK)

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagacé