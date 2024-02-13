Why your special sweetheart may cost you more this Valentine's Day

A gift for your special someone may cost you a little more this Valentine’s Day.

Inflation is making the day a little less sweet and a little more costly as flower and chocolate prices are on the rise. It’s left some small businesses with big concerns.

Tuesday was busy for Esta Chocolates in Kitchener as people prepare to express their love. Patrons stocked up on Valentine’s Day gifts for their sweethearts.

“It’s one of the bigger chocolate holidays,” said Busra Hacioglu of Esta Chocolates. “People love chocolate at this time of the year.”

While love is in the air, so are concerns over cocoa prices.

“Prices of everything are going up and that's including chocolate,” Hacioglu said.

It comes as climate issues in West Africa – home to more than 60 per cent of the world cocoa production – are damaging crops, cutting the supply of cocoa and causing prices to double in the past year.

“So we've seen almost a doubling of our chocolate prices in the last year, which is really significant,” Hacioglu said.

It’s bitter news for both consumers and chocolate makers.

“Cocoa products, chocolate products – we've definitely seen price increases over the last year, specifically, you know, Reese's products, Hershey products, those are in particular,” said Kyle Foster, co-owner of Midnight Snack in Waterloo. “We've been battling the price increases.”

It’s a similar worry for flower shops like Blooms of Paradise in Cambridge.

“We tried to give similar prices like last year but it's hard, it's hard for us,” said co-owner, Marina Gigovac. “The wrapping paper and our materials are up, so our prices are so high.”

The shop gets their inventory from farms in South America and their costs have increased significantly.

“Our suppliers increased the prices up to 30 per cent, especially the roses this year, they are really expensive,” Gigovac said.

While the local shops CTV News spoke to on Tuesday haven’t increased their prices recently, if costs continue to soar, they say they will have to adapt and change what they charge.

“We cannot sell the roses for $200 but if it's going [to continue] like this, we can expect it in the next year,” Gigovac said.

“Maybe steering a little bit away from chocolate if that's what's required but hopefully we can keep some delicious chocolate in store here,” Foster said.