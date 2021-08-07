Whyte Avenue home to Edmonton's newest dog park

A new pop-up attraction on Whyte Avenue is making the iconic neighbourhood a destination for dogs.

Southbark, a new off-leash dog park located on the corner of Whyte Avenue and 106 Street, opened its gates Saturday.

Tom Burr, vice presidentof development for One Properties, said the new dog park is a community amenity to help give beloved pets and their owners a place to recreate.

The fenced in dog park was made in collaboration with Edmonton-based designers and illustrators at Curio Studio and Southpark on Whyte. It features space for dogs to run around and structures for them to play in, alongside benches and tables for their owners.

The dog park will be a temporary attraction available until next year when the developer intends to use the site to start construction on their next apartment complex.

“We took the opportunity, it was a big open piece of land right in the heart of Strathcona and Whyte Avenue, to create this amenity,” Burr said.

“We recognize that the dogs are just as much a part of our community and as everybody else. It’s a great place to come hang out and have a great time.”

Southbark will be open daily between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.