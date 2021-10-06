Wi-Fi on transit: Internet access available on some buses, SkyTrains and at select stations

Transit users in Metro Vancouver can now connect to Wi-Fi on select buses and SkyTrains as TranLink begins its system-wide rollout.

To launch the rollout, which is expected to take five years, free internet access is available on six RapidBuses, three SkyTrains, at Edmonds SkyTrain Station in Burnaby and at Carvolth Exchange in Langley.

"We know that free Wi-Fi is something our customers want, and I’m so excited to start delivering this important feature to elevate the customer experience," said TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn in a news release. "Free Wi-Fi means that our customers can use their transit time for leisure, work, or better connecting with family and friends without spending their money on data fees."

By 2026, Wi-Fi is expected to be available on all buses, SeaBuses and SkyTrains. It'll also be offered at transit stations and major transit hubs. TransLink is prioritizing vehicles that serve the most customers earlier in the rollout. It's already available on SeaBuses and at SeaBus terminals.

"We are proud to partner with TransLink so its customers can stay connected when they are on buses, trains or in transit stations across the Lower Mainland," said Katherine Emberly, president of business for Shaw Communications.

"Today’s announcement represents another milestone in our collective commitment to providing commuters with fast, seamless Wi-Fi connectivity that they can enjoy for free across TransLink's system."

TransLink says it'll post signs to help riders connect to the network.