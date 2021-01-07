A Wiarton man is celebrating after winning $1 million.

Choong-Kyu Park says he plays the lottery regularly and was excited to learn he had finally hit it big playing Encore in the Oct. 6 Lotto Max draw.

"I checked it twice to confirm," the 49-year-old father of two said. "I called my wife right away. We got more excited with time."

The new millionaire says he plans to purchase the convenience store he works at with his winnings.

He bought his winning ticket at Petro Canada on Berford Street in Wiarton.