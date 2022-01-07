Wiarton Willie prediction staying virtual

Citing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, once again, this year’s Wiarton Willie festival and prediction will be done virtually.

According to a statement from the town, the prediction will be at 8:07 a.m. on Feb. 2 and will be accessible on a live feed.

“The decision to alter our event was inevitable, however, the health and safety of our residents and staff is of the utmost importance,” said Mayor Janice Jackson. “We hope that this time next year, we will return to celebrating Willie’s prediction together.”

Links to the live feed will be provided closer to the event.