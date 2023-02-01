Wiarton Willie predicts an early spring on Groundhog Day

Wiarton Willie made his spring prediction Thursday morning at 8:07 a.m., and winter may be ending sooner rather than later.

The groundhog did not see his shadow, meaning we could get an early spring.

The annual tradition returned in-person in 2023 and was the first big event for this Wiarton Willie.

The previous prognosticator died in 2020 due to a tooth abscess. Then, because of pandemic restrictions, the ceremony was a much quieter affair the last two years.

The in-person event welcomed news to Wiarton, and saw a big crowd of people file in for the predicition.

“It’s been nice to see everybody back,” said Laura Lisk, the chair of Wiarton’s Chamber of Commerce. “People we haven’t seen in a couple of years, for the businesses in town."

“It’s not just tourists that come up,” said Danielle Edwards, the organizer of the South Bruce Peninsula’s Wiarton Willie Festival and Manager of Economic Development. “It’s a homecoming for the community. It’s just a fantastic event, and we’re just thrilled to have it back, live in person, again.”

The festival continues through the weekend with family events like skating, foosball and axe throwing.

Wiarton Willie was alone in the prediction for an early spring as Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam saw her shadow this morning at a wildlife park north of Halifax, meaning six more weeks of winter.

WHAT THE FORECASTERS PREDICT

Though Wiarton Willie has made his prediction, the weather forecasters also have some idea what lies ahead.

CTV Kitchener’s Will Aiello said southwestern Ontario is starting off February with the coldest temperatures we’ve seen all season, which is good news for anyone wanting to get out their skis, snowboards or skates.

Towards the middle of the month, Will said we’ll see temperatures return to seasonal and even above seasonal. That could mean the potential of rain in certain areas of southwestern Ontario.

Day time seasonal highs could be the overnight lows in some cases.

Environment Canada is also weighing in on the spring forecast, predicting average temperatures over the next three months in southern Ontario.

So will we get an early spring? Only time will tell.

— With files from CTV News London’s Scott Miller