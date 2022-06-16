Wicked weather moves over parts of the region Thursday

The skies opened up over Simcoe County on Thursday as severe thunderstorms moved across the region.

Environment Canada says its meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm "capable of producing very strong wind gusts, and up to toonie size hail."

In Tottenham, the town saw heavy rain, wind and hail, which led to downed trees, hydro poles and wires on several streets.

The town says the storm caused damage to at least six homes.

Some residents in the south end of Barrie were keeping their eyes on the skies as the system moved quickly through.

"My anxiety is high," said resident Monica Mitchell.

"I'm taking caution," said Dwayne Plummer, whose house was destroyed in last year's tornado. "I'm always looking up and looking at the sky."

Plummer and his family were among those displaced for months following the July 15, 2021, EF-2 tornado that caused millions in insurable damages.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) states that severe weather wreaking havoc has increased in recent years.

Environment Canada said the storm passed through Simcoe County and will continue in eastern Ontario Thursday night.

Experts urge caution in severe conditions.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng said storms have the ability to become unstable in a flash.

"We say there is a thunderstorm risk, and nothing may happen, but if something happens, it can become quite severe quite quickly."

The warnings for south Simcoe shifted to watches by the early afternoon.