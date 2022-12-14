Wicked winter system to make for a tricky commute: Here’s when to expect it

A wicked winter weather system is moving into the region, with up to 15 centimetres of heavy, blowing snow in areas across central Ontario starting Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement in advance of the system, noting travel conditions could be tricky.

The national weather agency says the snow will continue throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning, making for a messy commute.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," it stated on its website, adding to expect reduced visibility with the heavy, blowing snow.

Locally, the low-pressure system will move over parts of Simcoe County, Grey Bruce and Kawartha Lakes.

The storm has police reminding drivers to pack an emergency kit for the home and vehicle.