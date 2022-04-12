Widespread closure of Manitoba highways not needed: RCMP
CTV News Winnipeg
Renee Rodgers
The Manitoba RCMP said widespread closure of the province’s highways was not necessary overnight, but could still happen as the day progresses.
At this time, the highways that are closed include Highway 75 from Morris to the border, Highway 1 from Elie to Austin and Highway 1 from Brandon to Winnipeg.
A full list of highway closures can be found online.
This news comes after the RCMP said it would be closing all major highways in southern Manitoba once the snow began to fall.
However, Mounties are continuing to monitor the highway conditions and closures are possible throughout the day.
Police note that highway conditions continue to deteriorate, and drivers should use caution if they have to travel and stay off closed highways
-
Toronto police looking for suspect after man struck with metal pipeToronto police are looking for a man who allegedly struck another man with a metal pipe in North York Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Serious' crash closes part of Whitemud Drive: EPSA two-vehicle crash on Whitemud Drive near the Quesnell Bridge has police diverting traffic.
-
Canadian airports setting up settlement services for Ukrainian refugeesSettlement agencies across the country have joined forces to support Ukrainians arriving through a federal emergency program at airports in Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver, Canada's immigration minister said Tuesday.
-
Surrey crash sends pedestrian to hospital with serious injuriesA serious collision in Surrey sent a pedestrian to hospital and prompted police to close an intersection with barricades Wednesday evening.
-
B.C. developer offers Ukrainian families rent-free apartments in new buildingFor the second time in as many weeks, a Ukrainian family will be moving into a new purpose-built rental building in Port Moody, B.C., where they’ve been invited to stay for free for the rest of the year.
-
Sault YMCA going green to reduce carbon footprint, cut costsA Sudbury-based green economy initiative -- reThink Green -- is expanding into Algoma.
-
Main Street Project dealing with extra obstacles while helping homeless during blizzardMain Street Project is known for helping Winnipeg's homeless population in tough times and during this spring storm it is no different. But during this blizzard, the organization has had to deal with some extra obstacles.
-
Sohi happy with $67M from Alberta, Ottawa for transit pandemic shortfallThe Alberta government will match federal funding for municipal transportation across the province to help cover revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Woman killed in Brampton collisionPeel paramedics are treating multiple patients after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Wednesday night.