Widespread COVID-19 reported at Saskatoon care home

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is confirming a COVID-19 outbreak at a longterm care facility that will soon transfer operations over to the province.

Extendicare Preston is currently responding to a COVID-19 outbreak affecting 30 of its 68 residents, along with two staff members.

"Currently, many of the residents who are positive either have very mild symptoms or are entirely asymptomatic," a statement from the Saskatchewan Health Authority read.

Extendicare has implemented enhanced cleaning, reinforced PPE (personal protective equipment) requirements and have temporarily limited the amount of visitors at the facility.

A media release dated Sept. 1 said the the health authority is set to transition operations from five Extendicare facilities to the province on Oct. 9, but added that a final agreement is still pending.

There is one long-term Extendicare facility in Saskatoon, three in Regina (Elmview, Parkside and Sunset) and an additional location Moose Jaw.

In 2020, Extendicare became the subject of increasing scrutiny after its Parkside facility in Regina became the site of Saskatchewan’s deadliest COVID outbreak in a long-term care home. Forty-two residents died during the outbreak, 39 of them from the virus.

In October 2021, a review prompted by an ombudsman report resulted in the province severing ties with the company.

"I am sorry that the measures and supports in place were not sufficient to prevent this tragedy," Everett Hindley, the minister in charge of seniors, said during a news conference at the time.