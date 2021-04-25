Widespread power outage caused by transmission pole on fire: SaskPower

A transmission pole that caught fire has caused a power outage in communities north and east of Saskatoon.

According to SaskPower, affected communities include Annaheim, Bruno, Drake, Humboldt, Jansen, Lake Lenore, Lanigan, Meacham, Middle Lake, Prud'Homme, Gregor, Alvena, Cudworth, Domremy, Duck Lake, Hague, Hepburn, Laird, Prince Albert, Rosthern, St Benedict, Wakaw, Waldheim, Archerwill, Kelvington, Lintlaw, Margo, Rose Valley and Wadena.

Crews estimate that power will be restored around 9 p.m.