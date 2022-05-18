Widespread power outages, cruise cancellation as windstorm hits Vancouver Island

Tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers across Vancouver Island were without power Wednesday as Environment Canada forecasted wind gusts over 100 km/h.

Wind warnings were active for East Vancouver Island and Greater Victoria, while a less severe special weather statement was issued for Inland Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says very strong southeasterly winds will shift to southwesterly winds by the afternoon and carry into the evening.

With strong winds battering the east coast, the City of Nanaimo closed all its municipal parks just after noon due to concerns about falling debris and trees.

"Please stay away from all treed areas while high winds persist," said the city in a social media post.

The Nanaimo Aquatic Centre was also closed due to a power outage Wednesday afternoon.

Winds toppled a tree on the Patricia Bay Highway near Elk Lake in Saainch before 10 a.m. The B.C. Ministry of Transportation warned of traffic delays in the area as crews cleared the debris.

A cruise ship that was due to arrive at Victoria's Ogden Point Wednesday evening was cancelled due to the dangers of high winds.

Brian Cant with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority said the decision to cancel the arrival was made by the operators of the Norwegian Sun.

"It needs to be safe for a vessel to tie up at a pier," Cant said in an email to CTV News.

Harbour Air Seaplanes, which operates out of the Victoria Inner Harbour, also warned of delays and possible cancellations due to stormy conditions.

Early Wednesday morning, Environment Canada warned that "an unseasonably strong low-pressure system will make landfall on Vancouver Island early this morning bringing strong southeasterly winds and precipitation to the region."

More than 42,000 BC Hydro customers were without power on Vancouver Island and the nearby Gulf Islands around noon Wednesday.

BC Hydro reported nearly 15,000 customers in the Victoria and Gulf Islands region were without power as of 12:15 p.m., while 22,000 more were without electricity on the North Island.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," Environment Canada warned.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds. Avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees or branches. Campers should move to sturdy shelters."