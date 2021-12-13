Wiener Beacon: Upgraded Schneiders sign continues welcoming 401 drivers to Waterloo Region

The Schneiders sign on Highway 401 has long been a symbol that drivers are approaching Waterloo Region.

Photos of work being done on the sign this fall sparked fears it might be removed, but instead, it's just getting a bit of a makeover.

Matt Koretsky shared a photo on Facebook and received a flood of reaction and reflection.

"We kind of shared some stories about our memories as kids driving from out of town and seeing that sign and it being the Kitchener landmark where you knew you were 15 minutes max away from home," he said.

The local landmark was installed in 1961, with some tweaks and tuneups in the past.

"We know it's a beloved treasure," said Janet Riley, vice president of communications with Maple Leaf Foods. "It's the Wiener Beacon in the tri-cities area."

Work started in September, with regular maintenance and repairs for the Dutch Girl and Famous for Quality signs. The neon lights were replaced by LEDs by late November. Riley said the digital screens were removed on Nov. 19 and replaced with new colour screens the following week.

"We were able to replace the lights with LED lights, so they're going to consume a lot less energy, which is really consistent with our sustainability program," Riley said.

Riley said the company was flooded with questions about the sign when the work began, showing the significance of the landmark in the community.

"If you type in Wiener Beacon on Google Maps, it will take you straight to the sign," she said. "That's incredible, that our sign has that kind of prominence."

Work on the sign is complete and it will continue to guide travellers into the region.

"I drove by it at night not too long ago, just to see it at night, and it is quite brighter, that's for sure," Koretsky said.

Work on the sign wrapped up on Nov. 30.

"If we have anything to say about it, it's going to be there for a long time to come," Riley said.