Wife of Métis hunter killed testifies in murder trial

A hunter's wife has testified she warned her husband not to drink and drive or get in a fight the night he and his uncle were shot to death on a rural Alberta road.

Sarah Sansom told a jury trial in Edmonton that alcohol consumption had caused problems in her marriage with Jacob Sansom.

Crown lawyers have said Jacob Sansom and his uncle Maurice Cardinal were followed on a rural road northeast of Edmonton in March 2020 and were shot after a confrontation.

Roger Bilodeau, 58, and his son Anthony Bilodeau, 33, have each pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors have said the Bilodeaus followed the Métis hunters with a gun assuming they were thieves who had earlier driven onto their property.

Defence lawyer Shawn Gerstel has told court that Sansom had a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal driving limit, and Cardinal's level was nearly twice the limit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2022.