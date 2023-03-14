Wife of self-proclaimed spiritual leader charged with sexual assault

The wife of a self-proclaimed spiritual leader has been arrested, police have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

Leigh Ann de Ruiter, 64, was arrested on Monday and is charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Police say the charges stem from three separate incidents that took place between 2017 and 2020.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Her husband, Johannes (John) de Ruiter, was arrested on Jan. 22 and charged with sexual assault.

He is accused of sexually assaulting four people in separate incidents between 2017 and 2020.

Police say his wife's charges are related to three of the same incidents.

De Ruiter is the leader of a group known as the College of Integrated Philosophy, or the Oasis Group.

"It was reported that the accused informed certain female group members that he was directed by a spirit to engage in sexual activity with them, and that engaging in sexual activity with him will provide them an opportunity to achieve a state of higher being or spiritual enlightenment," police said in a written release after John de Ruiter's arrest.

He was released on bail on Jan. 27, with a number of conditions.

Police believe there may be additional victims, and are encouraging them to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.