WIFF ‘Under the Stars’ movie event continues through weekend

Bring a lawn chair or a blanket – Windsor’s International Film Festival “Under the Stars” is now underway at City Hall Square, and it’s free for all.

The location has been transformed into an outdoor theatre for the weekend with an LED screen and rich multi-dimensional sound that fills the space.

The last movie Friday night is the mega-blockbuster superhero film “Black Panther - Wakanda Forever”. The flick starts at 10 p.m.

Family friendly films run Saturday from 10 a.m. until midnight. On Sunday, the schedule continues from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Erika Sanborn is the director of Marketing and Communications for WIFF. She’s enthusiastic about the turnout expected and feels there is something in the lineup to entertain everyone.

"So, all of our information, the full schedule is available [on our website],” said Sanborn. “You can also follow us on socials. We're keeping updates there on what's playing and everything that's going on and we can't wait to see people out."